Boy killed in school shooting had survived heart surgery

Associated Press
5:21 PM, Apr 11, 2017

A sidewalk memorial dedicated to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., is displayed Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Jonathan Martinez, a special needs student of teacher Karen Smith, died when Smith's estranged husband shot both in her classroom. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Reed Saxon
An ambulance driver rests her head on her hands outside North Park Elementary School after a fatal shooting at the school in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017. (Rick Sforza/Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

Rick Sforza
Police offers stand guard at North Park Elementary School following a shooting on campus on April 10, 2017 in San Bernardino, California.

David McNew
North Park Elementary School students and parents are reunited at Cajon High School after a shooting at their school on April 10, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. In what appears to be a murder-suicide, a teacher and the shooter, her husband, both died at the scene. An 8 year old boy died later at the hospital and another child is in stable condition.

David McNew
School staff greet students at North Park Elementary School, in relief at Cajon High School, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., after a deadly shooting occurred at the elementary school. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Ringo H.W. Chiu
Police officers stand guard at North Park Elementary School following a shooting on campus on April 10, 2017 in San Bernardino, California.

David McNew
Elizabeth Barajas hugs her daughter, Marissa Perez, 9, following their reunion as Marissa recounted her experiences being in the classroom in which her teacher was shot to death at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)

Christopher Weber
Parents and family of North Park Elementary School students stand across the street from the school waiting to hear from their children after a fatal shooting at the school in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017. (Rick Sforza/Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

Rick Sforza
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside North Park School Elementary School on Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Rick Sforza/Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

Rick Sforza
Parents and guardians of North Park Elementary School students wait at Cajon High School to pick up their children Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. A deadly shooting occurred at the elementary school. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong
Police officers stand outside North Park School after a deadly shooting Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Ringo H.W. Chiu
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy shot and killed along with his teacher in a San Bernardino special-education classroom was born with a genetic condition and had survived heart surgery, a school official said Tuesday.

Jonathan Martinez had Williams syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by learning delays, mild-to-moderate intellectual disabilities and heart problems, according to Dale Marsden, superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

"By all accounts, Jonathan Martinez was a happy child," Marsden said at a news conference.

The boy died at a hospital after being shot Monday in his classroom by the estranged husband of his teacher, Karen Smith, who also was killed. The gunman, Cedric Anderson, then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old classmate who also was struck by gunfire is stable, in good spirits and watching cartoons at a hospital, Marsden said. That boy, whose name was not been released, was expected to recover.

The superintendent said the Martinez family wanted to honor Jonathan's memory by getting the word out about Williams syndrome.

Children with the syndrome tend to have striking verbal abilities and an affinity for music, Marsden said.

"Parents often say the joy and perspective the child with this syndrome brings into their lives can be unimaginable," he said.

Those with the disease often have outgoing personalities, according to the National Institutes of Health, and sometimes also attention deficit disorder and anxieties or phobias.

A candlelight vigil was planned for the victims Tuesday evening at North Park Elementary. The school will remain closed until April 16, Marsden said.

The Martinez family has set up a crowdfunding website requesting donations to help with funeral expenses.

