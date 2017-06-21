Summertime is popular for home improvement scams, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB calls it the riskiest kind of scam, with the victim losing an average of $1,400.

The BBB measured exposure, susceptibility, and monetary loss in its Risk Index. The face-to-face home improvement scam is on the top of the list, with fake check scams running a close second.

Michael Sedio is the Vice President of Operations and General Counsel for the local chapter of the BBB.

Sedio says they get hundreds of complaints regarding home improvement projects. It includes everything from a contractor not finishing a job, asking for huge amounts of money upfront, or not putting details of the project in writing.

“It’s really really important for them to write it up. In many cases, it’s actually required by law,” Sedio said.

He says the amount of money someone should pay up front should be 10% or $1,000, whichever is less. People should also hire licensed contractors.

“The industry, by and large, is really pretty good," Sedio said. "But the scammers are going to be really persistent. People tend to fall for them and you just have to do your research."