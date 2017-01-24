Body pulled from San Diego Bay identified as man who killed daughter, wounded her boyfriend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An autopsy confirmed that a body pulled from San Diego Bay was that of a man who jumped from the Coronado Bridge after killing his daughter and wounding her boyfriend at the couple's Clairemont Mesa apartment, police said Tuesday.

Fingerprints taken during an autopsy Monday identified the body recovered two days earlier as that of Mark McClellan, 57.

McClellan's black Hyundai was found abandoned on the bridge about 40 minutes after he stabbed 22-year-old Katherine Mills-Perkins and 26-year-old Jamar Walter on Jan. 8, according to San Diego police Lt. Ray Valentin.

Mills-Perkins died at the scene. Walters survived his injuries.

The motive for the assaults at the couple's residence the 3200 block of Ashford Street remains unclear. There were no reports of a disturbance prior to the emergency call that alerted authorities to the victims, SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said.