Attempted homicide, arson suspect arrested at Otay Mesa border crossing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An attempted homicide suspect was caught trying to enter the United States this week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents arrested Antonio Perez, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen, at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Border agents said Perez applied for entry through the border crossing on foot, using a tourist visa not legally issued to him.

An agent referred Perez to additional screening after noticing facial inconsistencies and found two warrants for his arrest.

The first was for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for attempted homicide, stipulating with no bail. He is also wanted by North Las Vegas Police Department for arson, with bail set at $250,000.

"Attention to detail was a key factor in detecting the facial discrepancies in comparison to the document he presented," Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego, said in a release. "CBP will ensure that he will face a judge for the alleged crimes."

Perez was booked into San Diego County Jail, where he's awaiting extradition.