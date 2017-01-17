A history of the 15-year effort by the chargers to get a new stadium

Here are details of the 15-year history of the chargers efforts to get a new stadium in San Diego and their many proposals over the last decade.

In 2002, the chargers started town hall meetings.

In 2003, the first plan would have privately developed the Qualcomm site in exchange for the city providing the team a portion of the land.

In 2005, the Chargers, with a new lease and no ticket guarantee, again proposed the Qualcomm site.

City turmoil, financial crisis and the opposition of City Attorney Mike Aguirre.

the teams development partners pulled out.

In 2006, the Chargers proposed National City but the Port Commission said no.That same year, they proposed Chula Vista's bay front - but the the California power authority didn't want to close the power plant.

In 2007, the team asked to develop City Centre Golf Course in Oceanside. However, the site was found to be too small.

In 2008, Prop B went to voters to make the 10th avenue marine terminal in downtown possible. Prop B failed.

In 2009, the Chargers were back to Oceanside for approval to build on the Valley Drive-In land. That proposal was rejected by the city council.

Later that year, the team proposed a stadium on land in downtown Escondido. Land ownership and development issues killed that deal.

Also in 2009, the Chargers began talks with the city to use the bus yard site in downtown. Chargers wanted the site to be multi-use, the city didn't. The plan died.

In 2012, the 10th avenue marine terminal was discussed again. The Port Commission shut it down.

In 2013 the chargers submitted a new downtown convention center proposal to the California Coastal Commission. The commission voted instead for the city's convention center expansion plans.

In November of 2016, San Diego voters rejected Measure C, which would have increased the city’s hotel occupancy tax by an additional 6% to fund the construction of a city-owned downtown professional football stadium.

In January 2017 the Chargers announced their relocation to Los Angeles.

It's worth noting, as the Chargers presented their second proposal to privately build a stadium at Qualcomm in 2005, Mayor Dick Murphy suddenly resigned. This began a rapid turnover that saw seven different mayors occupy the office over the next decade.

