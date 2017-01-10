9 goats dead, 52 rescued from property in Jamul

JAMUL -- More than four dozen goats are now in the care of County Animal Services after being rescued Monday from a property in Jamul.

Animal control officers went to the property after receiving reports of several dead goats. When the officers arrived, they found nine dead goats. The investigation is still underway, but officers suspect the animals starved to death. The officers found dozens more goats that were thin or severely underweight.

Fifty-two goats were seized and taken to the County’s animal care facility in Bonita. Some of the animals are pregnant and one gave birth during the trip. Some had overgrown hooves that needed to be trimmed and what appeared to be upper respiratory infections.

The animals are all being evaluated by veterinary staff and will be given medical attention and put on a proper diet to bring them back up to the proper weight.

One found lying down at the property was unable to get up and may not survive.

Animal control officers say the owner could face criminal charges.