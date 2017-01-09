4 arrested in Bonita home invasion robbery

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - Three men and a boy were in custody Monday following a home invasion robbery and short pursuit, authorities said.



A possible residential burglary in progress was reported at 11:22 a.m. Sunday at 5902 San Miguel Road in Bonita, San Diego sheriff's Sgt. Luis Chavez said.



The suspects fled the scene in a black Ford Focus and a witness followed them until a San Diego sheriff's helicopter and deputies on the ground took over, Chavez said.



During the pursuit, the father of a victim called the sheriff's department to report the suspects robbed his daughter while she was inside the residence and that one suspect was armed with a handgun, the sergeant said.



The vehicle exited onto Jamacha Boulevard from the 125 Freeway in Spring Valley and would not pull over when a deputy approached with red light and siren on, Chavez said.



The pursuit ended in the Spring Valley Swap Meet parking lot, in the 6370 block of Quarry Road, he said.



The vehicle stopped and three men ran away while the 17-year-old boy remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody, Chavez said.



The three men were captured shortly thereafter, he said.



The adult suspects were identified as Michael Ricks, 19, Parris Murrelle, 18, and Zindel Johnson, 18. A loaded handgun was found inside a backpack carried by one of the suspects.



All four suspects were booked for suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy and burglary, Chavez said.