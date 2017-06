Happening today, the San Diego Convention Center will host the 2017 BIO International Convention featuring the latest trends, technology, companies, and breakthrough ideas in biotech and pharma.

The BIO International Convention is scheduled to have 16,000+ attendees from 5,000+ companies which include leading biotech and pharma companies and more than 300 academic institutions including the major research labs and government agencies of the world.

Keynote speakers lineup includes Ann Romney, wife of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney and an advocate for brain health, and former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

In conjunction with the convention is a 'Run for Health 5K' race beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Runners are encouraged to wear crazy and colorful costumes, awarding prizes for the top finishers in male and female categories.

Registration for the 5K is closed online, but walk up registration is open with a fee of $30.