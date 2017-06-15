(KGTV)--The summer is great time to get outdoors and enjoy life outside of the confines of school or work. But some activities can be really expensive and hard on a family's budget.

That's why we created a list of free, unique things you can do this summer with your loved ones to make the most of America's Finest City.

Free bowling for kids - Your child can get two free games of bowling every day at participating bowling centers. You just need to register them online and then register them again at the bowling alley. Local businesses participating include: Poway Fun Bowl, Aztec Lanes, Kearny Mesa Bowl, Mira Mesa Lanes and Surf Bowl in Oceanside.

Lawn bowling lessons in Balboa Park - It's too nice outside to go indoor bowling! Get outside and join in on this team game that's appropriate for all ages. The San Diego Lawn Bowling Clubs offers free lessons for any San Diego resident.

La Mesa Classic Car Show - You can check out vintage cars and guests can enjoy shopping, dining and live music every Thursday night from June through August, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on La Mesa Boulevard.

Fly fishing at Lake Murray - Enjoy the beauty of Lake Murray while attending a free fly casting clinic held every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Stargazing at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park with the San Diego Astronomy Association is free on the first Wednesday of each month. Enjoy free telescope viewing available outside the center.

Ray at Night art walk - On the second Saturday of the month, guests can walk through 15 galleries and venues in North Park to view current works by local and national artists from 6:00-10:00 p.m.

Create a family mural at the Timken Museum. Families can participate in painting a large mural in front of the Balboa Park museum on the first Friday evening of June through September. This happens at the same time as Food Truck Fridays, 5:00 p.m., and is facilitated by the museum's teaching artist. Here's the schedule: July 7: Claude-Joseph Vernet, A Seaport at Sunset; August 4: John Frederick Peto, In the Library; September 1, George Inness, Ariccia. There's also an art treasure hunt insided the museum.