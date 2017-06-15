Free summertime family fun in San Diego 2017

Sandy Coronilla
4:56 PM, Jun 15, 2017

NOVI PETRIVTSI, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 15: A bowling alley at Mezhyhirya, the former private estate of former president Viktor Yanukovych which is now a museum, on November 15, 2014 in Novi Petrivtsi, Ukraine. When Yanukovych was forced from power in February and fled the country following months of sometimes violent protests, the extravagant estate was opened to the public and returned to state ownership. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Brendan Hoffman
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 26: Detail of bowls and the jack are seen at Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls Centre during day three of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on July 26, 2014 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Hannah Peters
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO - AUGUST 02: Visitors wade in a fountain at Balboa Park on August 2, 2008 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Stephen Dunn
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KGTV)--The summer is great time to get outdoors and enjoy life outside of the confines of school or work. But some activities can be really expensive and hard on a family's budget. 

That's why we created a list of free, unique things you can do this summer with your loved ones to make the most of America's Finest City.

Free bowling for kids - Your child can get two free games of bowling every day at participating bowling centers. You just need to register them online and then register them again at the bowling alley. Local businesses participating include: Poway Fun Bowl, Aztec Lanes, Kearny Mesa Bowl, Mira Mesa Lanes and Surf Bowl in Oceanside. 

Lawn bowling lessons in Balboa Park - It's too nice outside to go indoor bowling! Get outside and join in on this team game that's appropriate for all ages. The San Diego Lawn Bowling Clubs offers free lessons for any San Diego resident. 

La Mesa Classic Car Show - You can check out vintage cars and guests can enjoy shopping, dining and live music every Thursday night from June through August, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on La Mesa Boulevard. 

Fly fishing at Lake Murray - Enjoy the beauty of Lake Murray while attending a free fly casting clinic held every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. 

Stargazing at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park with the San Diego Astronomy Association is free on the first Wednesday of each month. Enjoy free telescope viewing available outside the center. 

Ray at Night art walk - On the second Saturday of the month, guests can walk through 15 galleries and venues in North Park to view current works by local and national artists from 6:00-10:00 p.m. 

Create a family mural at the Timken Museum. Families can participate in painting a large mural in front of the Balboa Park museum on the first Friday evening of June through September. This happens at the same time as Food Truck Fridays, 5:00 p.m., and is facilitated by the museum's teaching artist. Here's the schedule: July 7: Claude-Joseph Vernet, A Seaport at Sunset; August 4: John Frederick Peto, In the Library; September 1, George Inness, Ariccia. There's also an art treasure hunt insided the museum. 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top