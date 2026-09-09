Young Life Inner-City San Diego works with young people in local communities, creating opportunities for connection, mentorship and positive experiences. In this segment, we learn more about the organization and the work it’s doing with youth throughout San Diego.
Visit innercitysandiego.younglife.org
Young Life Inner-City San Diego: Making a Difference
Young Life Inner-City San Diego works with young people in local communities, creating opportunities for connection, mentorship and positive experiences. In this segment, we learn more about the organization and the work it’s doing with youth throughout San Diego.