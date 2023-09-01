Brand Spotlight

WTA500 Cymbiotika San Diego Open

3:10 PM, Sep 01, 2023
Tournament Director, Ryan Redondo and Cymbiotika COO & Co-Founder, Durana Elmi joined us to talk about

the upcoming event where the best female tennis players in the world will be in San Diego, Sept 9-16.

