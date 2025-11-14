Wellness ~ EMS Strength Training

Wellness in San Diego

Coastal Fit located in Encinitas area is known for their innovative new way of turning a 3 hours work out into 20 minutes with their modern technology and sophisticated training spaces.

What exactly is EMS Strength Training you may ask?

Well, it is the new way to turn around 2 ½ hours of working to 20 minutes of low impact training using electro impulses that can contract your muscles and stimulate areas used during working out at the same rate of an intense workout without the intensity.

This truly unique way of working out is a game changer for the busy mom that can only fit in 30 minutes a day, the athlete that wants to up their workout game to the next level, or someone that has recurring bodily injury and needs a less intensive way to keep their muscles strong.

Our very own San Diego Connect host Briana Jimenez tries out @coastalfitems in Encinitas to see what all the hype is about around this new technology.

Experience your first class on them and enjoy the effects of whole-body strength gains, body balancing, and an efficient low impact workout with EMS training by Coastal Fit.

