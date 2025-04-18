We’re joined by Kyra Seay from California Coast Credit Union and Nina Thompson from San Diego Humane Society to talk about their impactful partnership and this year’s Walk for Animals, happening May 3rd at Liberty Station.
For more information or to sign up, visit SDWalkForAnimals.org
Walk for Animals
