Visit Prescott: True West and Real Adventure

Visit Prescott, Arizona! Nestled at an elevation of 5,200′ feet above sea level amongst the largest stand of ponderosa pine forests in the U.S., Prescott’s perfect weather provides an average temperature of 70 degrees, with four beautiful and distinct seasons, and breathtaking landscapes complete with granite mountains, lakes, streams, and rolling meadows filled with wildlife.

In Prescott find many things to do including horseback riding, golfing, kayaking, fishing, hiking, camping, mountain biking, local breweries, restaurants, shopping, and a hometown feel that keep our visitors, young and old, coming back year after year.

Prescott, Arizona is known for True West. Real Adventure. But what does it mean? Prescott was once the stomping grounds for cowboys of old, think Wyatt Earp and Doc Holiday, strolling famous Whiskey Row, or running through on horseback. Because of its high desert terrain, it was a place to escape the heat of the Valley and enjoy cool nights, western sunsets, and a slower pace.

When you think of Arizona you don’t think of water, but Prescott is surrounded by three lakes. They brought the cowboys of old and now they bring outdoor enthusiasts from near and far. Visitors can explore hidden pockets by kayak, stand up paddle board, or canoe. Prescott is home to more than 400 miles of groomed trail system weaving in and around the lakes, the city square, museums, and more. Stroll for a mile or hop on a horse or mountain bike for a real adventure with unique landscape.

Since 1888, Prescott Frontier Days®, Inc. has presented the annual World’s Oldest Rodeo® at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. For 2022, the rodeo will be performed Tuesday, June 28th through Monday, July 4th. Join us to see your favorite events, including steer wrestling, bareback riding, tie-down roping, women’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, women’s barrel racing, bull riding and other great entertainment!

Prescott is also the proud host of the annual Whiskey Off-Road Mountain Bike endurance race, the largest competitive mountain bike race in North America. Starting on Prescott’s historical (and lively) Whiskey Row and climbing into the beautifully distracting views of Prescott National Forest, riders will connect some of the area’s most exhilarating (and challenging) pieces of singletrack – including the new Spence Basin trail network, double track, gravel roads, and the occasional paved segment.

Prescott is rich with history and full of opportunities for exploration. Whether you want to relax in a natural environment filled with beauty and wildlife, or dive into the history of cowboys, saloons and the Old West, Prescott is the place for True West. Real Adventure.

