Valued Partners discuss upcoming 10th Annual Manufacturing Expo at Cuyamaca College

Today we are spotlighting the East County Manufacturing Expo, bringing together Innovations, Industry and Community.

This year the 10th Annual Expo takes place Tuesday September 30th at Cuyamaca College. We are joined with two valued partners with San Diego East County Economic Development Council, Mr. Tom Shultz from the US Navy Talant Pipeline Program and Chris Blench CEO at Mavericks Manufacturing discuss their partnership and the upcoming expo.

TPP helps strengthen workforce by improving processes to help recruit, hire, and train skilled individuals for these crucial roles. The upcoming expo benefits the community by connecting individuals with leaders in the industry to learn more and become involved in an ever growing market.

Mavericks Manufacturing Partners is a leader in the industry of welding and turnkey manufacturing – together with TPP’s support they have been successful in this space by strengthening their work force and retaining valued employees through robust training and recruitment processes.

This years upcoming expo features all varieties of the industry in an hands on educational setting along with networking opportunities and connections.

For more information, please visit www.EastCountyEDC.org

Event is held at Cuyamaca College on Tuesday September 30th from 11am-2pm.

See you there!