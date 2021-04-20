UCSD Health: Patient Experience is Tailored for You

UC San Diego Health is the only Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Diego and one of only fifty-one in the nation.

This prestigious recognition is bestowed by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the federal government's principal agency for cancer research.

This network of treatment and care facilities are researching and practicing treatments and care today that are not yet readily available to the public and will become new global standards in a year or two’s time.

But, while this is the gold-standard for the industry, unless you’re an insider, you more than likely have no clue what about the real value of being treating at a designated facility.

To add insult to injury, Scripps a local hospital has teamed up with MD Anderson, another Comprehsive Cancer Center based out of Texas, to leverage their national equity to legitimize themselves in cancer treatment and care locally.