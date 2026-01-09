Richard Moore, President and CEO of The Good Feet Store, joins Briana to explain the their 3-step arch support system and how it’s designed to provide support. Briana also shares insights from her own experience using the system over the past few months.
For more information, visit goodfeet.com or stop in at on of their locations.
The Good Feet Store 3-Step System
Modified:
Richard Moore, President and CEO of The Good Feet Store, joins Briana to explain the their 3-step arch support system and how it’s designed to provide support. Briana also shares insights from her own experience using the system over the past few months.