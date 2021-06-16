The Gateway to the Grand Canyon: Williams, Arizona

ARIZONA’S LONGEST-RUNNING NATURE SHOW

Verde Canyon Railroad provides a luxurious train ride through a 20-mile wilderness area, along a wild and scenic river, only accessible by rail.

For three and a half hours, passengers enjoy comfort and style, exceptional amenities and outstanding service in vintage rail cars on a century-old route. Through a red rock paradise, with tracks that hug the curves of the Verde River every season offers a different reason to ride.

Ancient Sinagua Indian dwellings carved into the landscape and remnants of early pioneers have left their indelible mark along the route. Astonishing views of a wild and vibrant wilderness are visible around every bend as the train winds its way northward on tracks originally built for a booming copper industry that is now just a distant memory. Historic trestles, bridges and a 730-foot tunnel are just a few of the highlights tucked into unusual rock formations, red rock pinnacles and towering crimson cliffs.

Majestic bald eagles and hawks float effortlessly on the breeze above Javelina, wild burros, jackrabbits and many other Canyon creatures, peacefully coexisting with this heritage railroad for more than 100 years. The Verde Canyon Railroad provides a luxurious and educational way to experience this wild and scenic area.

Throughout the journey, the captivating history of the Canyon and the Railroad unfolds with narration spiced with a wide variety of railroad tunes. Car attendants on both the open-air and indoor cars answer any questions you may have, share history and point out highlights throughout the trip, including animal sightings long the route.