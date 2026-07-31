The Buzz on Gifts –  Summer Must-haves!

Today, I met with Kelly MacNeal from The Buzz on Gifts with some fantastic products you are going to want to see! PLUS she has discount codes to save you even more money!

Our First Product:

ROUSHÉ – Beauty Rooted in Skincare!

The Aurevella Ultimate Youth Restoring Collection

ROUSHÉ is a woman and veteran-owned, luxury makeup and skincare brand built on the belief that beauty should improve the health of your skin—not just cover it. The Aurevella Ultimate Youth Restoring Collection features two complementary products that are clinically tested and work together to deeply hydrate, improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promote healthier, more radiant-looking skin. Designed for all skin types, the lightweight formulas combine advanced skincare technology with carefully selected botanical ingredients to deliver visible results in as little as two weeks while providing a luxurious skincare experience.

Website

Get 25% off coupon for viewers available through 8/15/2026: SHOP25

Purchase here at https://roushellc.com [roushellc.com]

Available also on Amazon at www.amazon.com [amazon.com]

Our Second Featured Product:

Chipz Happen

Chipz Happen is the family- and women-owned San Diego chip brand bringing bold flavor back to better-for-you snacking. Born from a mom's homemade recipe that no one could stop eating, every chip is seasoned through and through, not just dusted, for a crunch that's craveable to the last crumb. Gluten-free Certified, Non-GMO Verified, dairy-free, vegan, kosher, and preservative-free, it's the rare "orange chip" that wellness fans and junk food lovers both love! Chipz Happen is launching a new look and new flavors next month, and will also be available on Amazon!

Website: @ Chipz_happen [837c6be6.streak-link.com] on Instagram!

Check out new product on chipzhappen.com [chipzhappen.com], + Amazon this August!

Our Third Featured Product:

The My Peeps App

My Peeps is a private app designed to help families and friends preserve their most meaningful memories! Organize photos, videos, stories, and milestones without worrying about algorithms or public posts. It's the secure space to document life's moments and share them safely with only the people you invite! Create a personal digital legacy filled with photos, stories and links for all treasured moments.

This is a free app – download here:

TheMyPeepsApp.com [themypeepsapp.com]

And our 4th and Final Must Have Gift find:

Clearsource RV Water Filters

Whether you’re headed on a cross-country road trip or camping in areas with questionable water quality, get the cleanest water possible while on the go this summer with the RV Water Filtration Systems from Clearsource. Specifically designed for RVs, Clearsource offers a variety of different size water filtration systems, ensuring a great fit for any on-the-road setup. The various models are crafted with premium, industry-leading materials to filter your water 3 times, removing viruses, bacteria, sediment, chlorine, and other contaminants.

For more amazing finds visit www.TheBuzzOnGifts.com and get the Buzz + Deals!