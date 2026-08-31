The Buzz on Gifts –  Fall Must-haves!

We are joined with Kelly MacNeal from The Buzz on Gifts for some more fantastic Fall products you are going to have to check out! And as always, she has the scoop and discount codes to save you even more money!

Our First Product:

Kera Factor



If you're looking for a more innovative approach to hair care, we wanted to put KeraFactor on your radar. The drug-free, scalp-first system is designed to support thicker, fuller-looking hair by creating an optimal environment for a healthy scalp. It brings clinic-inspired technology into an easy at-home routine! The KeraFactor Complete Scalp System combines the Scalp Stimulating Solution, Scalp Stimulating Shampoo & Conditioner, Wet & Dry Stimulating Brush, and KeraRoller to cleanse, stimulate, and nourish the scalp. Featuring 1,200 precision 0.25mm stainless steel needles, the KeraRoller gently creates microchannels to help optimize absorption of the Scalp Stimulating Solution, powered by seven biomimetic polypeptides. Together, the system is designed to support a healthier scalp environment and thicker, fuller, healthier-looking hair.

Enter Code ABCSD20

Get 20% off coupon for viewers

Purchase here at shop.mykerafactor.com [shop.mykerafactor.com]



Our Second Featured Product:

Cool – Jams

You spend a third of your life asleep. NightCool by cool-jams thinks that time should feel restful, not a nightly negotiation with your body temperature. Their sleepwear, made with Kottinu, a lightweight knit engineered to move heat and moisture off the body, helps hot sleepers from waking to flip the pillow or peel off a damp shirt. Less laundry, less waking, more actual sleep. 99.9% antimicrobial with all full set and multiple colors!

Website: www.cool-jams.com [cool-jams.com]

Get 20% off coupon for viewers by using: SD20

Our Third Featured Product:

Ottocast - Cabin Care Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Ottocast is about making life easier, and that includes the time you spend on the road! Ottocast upgrades any car with simple, plug-and-play technology that brings wireless connectivity, built-in entertainment, and AI-enhanced features, making every drive smoother, safer, and easier to manage! Have peace of mind and comfort while helping parents stay safe while checking on their baby when driving.

Ottocast.com [ottocast.com]

Price: $109.99

And our 4th and Final Must Have Gift find:

Unwaffle

If your mornings are a scramble — and especially if someone at your table has a tricky diet restriction to manage, Unwaffle should be in your freezer. Unwaffle makes chef-crafted, toaster-ready waffles built to power people who never stop.

Erik and Mollie Walnum are private chefs and parents of three kids with dietary

restrictions. One cold Montana morning, they poured their trusty overnight-oat recipe out of its Mason jar and into a hot waffle iron. The idea was born.

Hundreds of iterations later, the result is a protein-rich breakfast you don’t have to pretend to like — whole grain oats, lentils, hemp, chia, and golden flax deliver 14g of whole-food plant protein and 7g of fiber in every two-waffle serving. No protein isolates, no powders, no seed oils, no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Every flavor is Top 14 allergen-free, vegan, and Non-GMO, made in a dedicated gluten-free facility and independently tested for gluten at consistently under 10 ppm ( half the FDA limit).

They toast from frozen or refrigerated in minutes, and because there’s no dairy or egg in them they travel at room temperature for up to three days. That means the same waffle that’s breakfast at home is a lunchbox, sports practice, or trailhead snack later. Six flavors — Vanilla Bean, Blueberry, Chocolate, Homestyle, Lemon

Poppyseed, and the new Peach Raspberry — and you can build your own custom box of your favorites at eatunwaffle.com [eatunwaffle.com].

Price:

Small Box: $64 for 24 waffles (12 2-packs)

Medium Box: $99 for 40 waffles (20 2-packs)

For more amazing finds visit www.TheBuzzOnGifts.com and get the Buzz + Deals