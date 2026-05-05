We’re joined by Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila, who walks us through a “Green Goddess”–inspired brunch spread, featuring light, herb-forward dishes and refreshing seasonal flavors perfect for any Spring gathering.
From simple ingredients to elevated presentation, Cindi shares tips and inspiration to help you bring a fresh, feel-good touch to your table.
Tasty Food for Spring!
We’re joined by Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila, who walks us through a “Green Goddess”–inspired brunch spread, featuring light, herb-forward dishes and refreshing seasonal flavors perfect for any Spring gathering.