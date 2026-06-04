Family Health Centers of San Diego and California Coast Credit Union are helping create opportunities for future healthcare professionals through medical assistant training and financial education resources. Learn how these programs are empowering students and strengthening our community.
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Supporting Future Healthcare Professionals
Family Health Centers of San Diego and California Coast Credit Union are helping create opportunities for future healthcare professionals through medical assistant training and financial education resources. Learn how these programs are empowering students and strengthening our community.