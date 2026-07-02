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Summer Beauty Essentials with Yesi

Summer Beauty Essentials with Yesi
Summer Beauty Essentials with Yesi

Refresh your beauty routine with expert tips and seasonal favorites! Lifestyle Expert Yesi De Avila shares some of her top summer beauty picks, from skincare essentials to products designed to help you look and feel your best all season long!
For more information, visit Yesi.Style

Here's how to get KGTV back on DIRECTV

Here's how to get KGTV back on DIRECTV