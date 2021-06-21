San Diego Accident Attorney Offers Free Insurance Review & Recommendations

Many people are surprised to learn that "full coverage" insurance does not provide any coverage for themselves when they get into different types of common accidents. San Diego personal injury attorney Marianne Malek from Guy Levy Law announces a solution to this problem:

"Full coverage insurance does not mean what people assume. Full Coverage and the California insurance minimum are commonly confused. It is heartbreaking to meet under-insured accident victims who are injured by uninsured drivers, or, when their own insurance coverage isn’t enough to pay for their car repairs, medical bills, and other items they assume are covered under what they believe is ‘full coverage.’ They don’t realize that they don’t have the coverage until it’s too late - after they are in an accident. So, our team at Guy Levy Law came up with an easy solution: offer our time and expertise by reviewing insurance policies for free - auto insurance, homeowners insurance, and even umbrella policies.” says Marianne Malek.

How to Get Your Free Insurance Policy Review from Guy Levy Law:

Guy Levy Law attorneys will provide a complimentary review of your insurance policy. We will tell you what coverages you are missing before it’s too late. Just text a copy of your insurance declarations page (the summary of coverages you have) to Guy Levy Law at 619-232-9900. It’s better to fix your insurance before you need to use it!

About Guy Levy Law

Guy Levy Law lawyers pursue full and fair compensation for your injuries — to reimburse you for expenses resulting from medical treatment, lost wages, property damage and more. You should not have to pay a dime for someone else’s mistakes, which is why our attorneys aggressively and assertively fight to recover for you that which you deserve. We have won $100,000,000+ in settlements, verdicts and awards for our clients across many types of accidents: car accidents, dog bites, auto accidents/semi-truck accidents, commercial truck accidents, catastrophic traumatic injuries, wrongful death, paralysis at work, workers compensation, Uber/Lyft accidents, defective product injuries, work injuries, and slip and fall injuries. We are proud to be considered top San Diego car accident attorneys, and we also represent cases all throughout California.

Attorney Guy Levy created this law firm out of his passion to help those in need. Our personal injury and workers’ compensation attorneys use that passion to help thousands of accident victims and workers across California. Please visit GuyLevyLaw.com or call 619-232-9900.