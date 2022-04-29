Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego Annual Raffle

The San Diego Giving Back Raffle is back for the 18th consecutive year and, once again, every participant is guaranteed to win! Proceeds from the Giving Back Raffle go to San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House, which provides a “home away from home” for families with a child in medical crisis. Located just 300 steps from the children’s hospital, the organization offers overnight lodging, meals and access to other programs and services to keep families close to their loved ones.

Everybody Wins!

The San Diego Giving Back Raffle is the only major charitable raffle that guarantees every participant a prize win. Purchase at least one raffle ticket in the 2022 raffle and you are guaranteed to win a prize in the Grand Prize Drawing. That’s a 100% chance of winning for each raffle supporter! The Grand Prize is guaranteed to be a $1 million cash and becomes winner’s choice of a multi-million-dollar home in Pacific Beach or up to $3 million if enough tickets are sold. Support your hometown of San Diego by helping house families in need and win your share of more than $5 million in prizes ranging from luxury vehicles, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, high-end home goods, Padres game tickets, and cash!

To learn how to participate, visit sdraffle.com [sdraffle.com]

