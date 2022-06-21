Register today for the Pride 5K!

"After a hiatus, the Front Runners & Walkers Pride 5K Run & Walk is BACK IN-PERSON on the streets of Hillcrest, July 16, 2022! Join us for one of the highlights of the annual Pride Week festivities. Sign up today, registration is open: pride5k.run.

Mission Fed is proud to sponsor the Pride 5K – and as an organization that is all about supporting our communities, Mission fed loves that the Pride 5K supports amazing non-profits with the funds raised at this event. This year benefits the LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride Community. During the pandemic, virtual participants helped raise $48,500 for these charity partners.

All are invited to come run, walk, skip or prance and celebrate Pride in your best rainbow colors. And don’t forget to say hi at the Mission Fed booth!

For more information and to register for the Pride 5K, visit pride5k.run. Can’t join in person? Don’t worry, the virtual option is back too!"