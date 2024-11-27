Ready to Own your Dream Van?

Sandy Vans is a group of Seasoned Van Builders, Engineers and Carpenters who live for the next great adventure. This local business takes brand new Mercedes-Benz Sprinters and converts them into fully functional and livable camper vans.

Today, I am joined with Alan Mondus Co-Founder and CEO of Sandy Vans to talk with us a little more about the process, passion and a design for action in mind. Alan and his team build these projects from ground up in a state-of-the-art van building facility located here in Miramar.

Are you currently a Van Builder or interested in owning your own Dream Van?

Check out www.sandyvans.com or visit Sandy Vans local facility for a test drive and more.

Learn More: www.sandyvans.com