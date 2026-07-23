Pathway to Success Scholarship Giveaway – Enter to Win

Ascent Funding – Making Education more Accessible and Affordable!

Today, I had the privilege of welcoming Ascent Funding CEO Ken Ruggiero to our studio for an inspiring conversation about the company’s San Diego roots, its mission, and the meaningful impact it is making by helping local students achieve their educational goals.

Ken highlights how Ascent Funding is helping students turn their educational goals into reality by providing the tools and support needed to plan, pay for, and thrive throughout their academic journey. From scholarships and student loans to valuable educational resources, Ascent is committed to empowering future success.

What makes Ascent Funding stand out is the Student Success Platform, a comprehensive digital resource that connects students with personalized coaching, financial wellness guidance, career exploration tools, and job-readiness support—helping each student build confidence both in the classroom and beyond.

Adding to the excitement, Ascent Funding is currently offering a $2,000 Scholarship Giveaway through July 31, 2026. Ken shares how this opportunity is available to local San Diego students attending high school, graduate school, or technical college. Best of all, the application process is simple and accessible, featuring a no-essay option that can be completed by students or by parents on their behalf.

More information on Ascent Funding and Student Resources visit www.Acentfunding.com

To enter the Pathway to Success Scholarship Giveaway visit www.Ascentfunding.com/p2s