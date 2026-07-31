Pathway to Success Scholarship – Enter to Win

Ascent Funding – Making Education more Accessible and Affordable!

Today, we are excited to have Ascent Funding in the studio again to talk about their Scholarship Giveaway and comprehensive resources available that help students succeed throughout college!

I’m joined with Chief Marketing Officer Allie Danziger in our studio to speak more about these resources, the brand’s mission, and the meaningful impact it is making by helping local students achieve their educational goals.

Support is important for each individual student and Allie details this from providing the tools to be successful, confidence and choosing the right school to best fulfil their goals. It doesn’t stop there; Ascent continue to help students post-graduation to make sure they are set up for long term success.

Adding to the excitement, Ascent Funding is currently offering a $2,000 Scholarship Giveaway through July 31, 2026. This opportunity is available to local San Diego students attending high school, graduate school, or technical college. Best of all, the application process is simple and accessible, featuring a no-essay option that can be completed by students or by parents on their behalf.

More information on Ascent Funding and Student Resources visit www.Acentfunding.com

To enter the Pathway to Success Scholarship Giveaway visit www.Ascentfunding.com/p2s