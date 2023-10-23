Cardiac Arrest can happen suddenly and unexpectedly and result in possible loss of life within minutes. October is National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and we are joined by CEO of CPR1 and AED Total Solution; Carolena Enayati - to talk about awareness and how quickly and easily you can help save someone’s life. Remembering these 3 words – Call, Push, Shock can drastically increase the percentage of survival for someone experiencing Sudden Cardiac Arrest. CPR1 also provides training for organizations and individuals, compliance and inspection services for local businesses and Equipment Sales of AED and First Aid Cabinets to provide any assistance to better prepare.

