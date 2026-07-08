No Stress - On Time Completion Guarantee! Lars Remodeling and Design

The Lars Experience – A Streamlined Design & Build Process

Today I’ve had the pleasure to speak with Lars Remodeling and Design in the Studio again to discuss what’s sets them apart in the industry.

I am joined with Ken Ellefsen, Project Coordinator for Lars Remodeling and Design. A Family-owned business servicing San Diego for over 35 years.

Ken mentions how Lars Remodeling and Design has continued to be successful in this industry with thousands of completed projects and a unique “in the industry” offer- an On Time Completion Guarantee. By doing this - they place the right systems and process to meet the needs of their customers and relieve stress of a full or partial remodeling project.

Ken also explains that each remodeling project can be super complex, planning, permits and supplies can become overwhelming but with the experienced individuals of Lars Remodeling and Design and a team that has perfected a process, this helps alleviate the frustration and anxiety of each remodeling project.

Many Similar Design companies are not willing to provide a detailed timeline because of too many factors. The team at Lars Remodeling and Design are able to provide this guaranteed service by having each layer of the projected completed by their team internally from start to finish.

Streamlined Design – Build Process that is backed by their On-Time Completion Guarantee.

To find out more or schedule a free design consultation visit www.Larsremodel.com or Call: 858-279-6300

Upcoming 2026 Events:

Educate before you Renovate - Seminar

Visit: https://larsremodel.com/events