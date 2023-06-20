Brand Spotlight

11:00 AM, Jun 20, 2023
Mom Hint- Herdez

 Easy Summer Entertaining With HERDEZ

While school may be out and summer is here, that’s doesn’t mean we are less busy. Here are some great options from HERDEZto cook the perfect meal, even if you are busy with a full calendar of activities.

HERDEZ Refrigerated Entrées

HERDEZ™ Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce 

HERDEZ™ Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork

  • Even with busy schedules, everyone loves a good backyard BBQ hangout. The new HERDEZ™ Refrigerated Entrées provide an on-trend protein option that is ready in less than 10 minutes so there’s no need to stress!
  • The ready-to-serve Refrigerated Meat entrées, available in Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork, offer the convenience and restaurant-style flavor you crave.
  • Inspired by the culinary traditions of Mexico, consumers can bring those timeless flavors to life in the comfort of their own kitchens.
  • These entrées are perfect for everything from tacos and burritos to enchiladas, nachos and more.

HERDEZ™ Refrigerated Entrées are now available in 15-ounce packages your local Ralphs or Food 4 Less.

www.herdeztraditions.com [herdeztraditions.com]

 

