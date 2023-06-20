Mom Hint- Herdez

Easy Summer Entertaining With HERDEZ™
While school may be out and summer is here, that’s doesn’t mean we are less busy. Here are some great options from HERDEZ™ to cook the perfect meal, even if you are busy with a full calendar of activities.
HERDEZ™ Refrigerated Entrées
HERDEZ™ Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce
HERDEZ™ Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork
- Even with busy schedules, everyone loves a good backyard BBQ hangout. The new HERDEZ™ Refrigerated Entrées provide an on-trend protein option that is ready in less than 10 minutes so there’s no need to stress!
- The ready-to-serve Refrigerated Meat entrées, available in Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork, offer the convenience and restaurant-style flavor you crave.
- Inspired by the culinary traditions of Mexico, consumers can bring those timeless flavors to life in the comfort of their own kitchens.
- These entrées are perfect for everything from tacos and burritos to enchiladas, nachos and more.
HERDEZ™ Refrigerated Entrées are now available in 15-ounce packages your local Ralphs or Food 4 Less.
www.herdeztraditions.com [herdeztraditions.com]