Mission Fed is Celebrating Girl Scouts San Diego

Neville Billimoria from Mission Fed and Carol Dedrich from Girl Scouts San Diego to tell us more about this impactful organization here in San Diego.

We’ve found it’s challenging to teach financial literacy concepts to an audience of young consumers and families – but doing financial literacy workshops with our youngest future female leaders within the Girl Scouts earns them treasured Money Madness patches, plus valuable life skills for their bright futures.

We’re proud to co-mission with them on a variety of other things, and we love being able to offer thousands of Girl Scouts through San Diego our Mission 2 Save youth savings account program – where account balances of up to $500 earn 5% APY.

Working with Carol and her team, as well as the thousands of Girl Scouts and their volunteer leaders, we just couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate our partnership today by telling San Diego more about this organization and the impact they have in our region.