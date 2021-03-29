Brand Spotlight

Sponsored Content

San Diego Connect

Makeover Mondays: Holden Timeless Beauty Discusses Liquid Facelifts

4:25 PM, Mar 29, 2021
items.[0].videoTitle
Makeover Mondays: Holden Timeless Beauty Discusses Liquid Facelifts

Considering a facelift but don’t want the surgery?
Dr. Holden performs liquid facelifts and is offering a free syringe to Makeover Monday viewers.

Watch this segment to learn more and tune into Makeover Monday, every Monday at 4:25 pm only on ABC10.

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP