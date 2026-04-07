A powerful local partnership is making a real difference this tax season. California Coast Credit Union and Dreams for Change are working together to provide free tax services, financial education, and access to safe banking through the VITA program.
With multiple locations available, this program helps eligible families maximize their refunds and build a stronger financial future—at no cost.
For more information, visit calcoastcu.org
Local Partnership Bringing Free Tax Help to Families in Need
A powerful local partnership is making a real difference this tax season. California Coast Credit Union and Dreams for Change are working together to provide free tax services, financial education, and access to safe banking through the VITA program.