Investment for the Future with Solar Fuze

For 16+ years Solar Fuze has been hyper focused on the advancement of Renewable Energy. Now with the help of local and national partners, Solar Fuze has been able to excel in this market and offer charging stations that can fully charge an electric vehicle in less than 15 minutes!

Today, we are joined with Farid Hamidy CEO and Ali Hamidy VP of Marketing and Sales of Solar Fuze to talk with us about their passion, a local recent grand opening and the Solar Fuze App which provides you live Updates while charging, map and upcoming coming locations.

Interested in learning more or become a possible investment partner?

Visit www.solarfuze.com or try out their newly opened EV Charging station located at 9190 Activity Road in San Diego California.