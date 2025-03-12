Good Things with the San Diego Rescue Mission

Good Things are happening in San Diego, brought to you by Mission Fed:

Homelessness is a humanitarian crisis in San Diego County. Every night, thousands of men, women and children don’t have a place to call home. The reasons they experience homelessness might surprise you. It could be because they lost a job or a loved one, or maybe it’s health issues and battles with addiction. It could be a single parent struggling to make ends meet in this market with rising rent prices and more.

For more than 70 years, the San Diego Rescue Mission has provided meals, shelter, clothing, job-skills training and housing assistance for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in San Diego County.

Visit sdrescue.org for more information on programs, ways to support and volunteer opportunities.

