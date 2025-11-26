Good Things – San Ysidro Health

GOOD THINGS IN SAN DIEGO: Mission Fed is proud to highlight San Ysidro Health.

San Ysidro Health is a nonprofit serving more than 160,000 people at over 50 clinic and program sites across San Diego County. The organization’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve, with access for all.

It was founded in 1969 in “La Casita,” the little house where seven mothers came together to bring healthcare to their children and neighbors. Be sure to support the La Casita Fund!

Mission Fed is proud to support San Ysidro Health – and is deeply committed to supporting older adults in our community. The credit union is enhancing access to financial education, retirement planning resources, and fraud prevention tools to help seniors live with confidence and dignity. And over the past year, Mission Fed was able to donate a total of $50,000 as part of our “Community is Everything” fund to San Ysidro Health, and specifically for their senior health programs.

For more information or to donate, visit syhealth.org.