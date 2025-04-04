Good Things – San Diego Girl Scouts

Good Things are happening in San Diego, brought to you by Mission Fed:

We’re highlighting a valuable community partnership between Mission Fed Credit Union and Girl Scouts San Diego (GSSD).

Girl Scouts San Diego (GSSD) is the go-to partner for developing and elevating girl and women leaders in San Diego and Imperial counties. GSSD serves more than 23,000 girls and adults in the region, providing year-round volunteer training and activities across four key pillars: Outdoors, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), Entrepreneurship, and Life Skills. Beyond traditional leadership development, GSSD’s relevant programs and experiences foster a sense of well-being in girls, so they are well-rounded individuals poised for success in life.

40% of GSSD’s girl members live in low-income households. Girl Scouts is available to all of them, regardless of ability to pay, thanks to donor support from partners like Mission Fed.

Mission Fed’s social purpose and community work revolves around serving youth and financial empowerment. It’s no wonder that the credit union’s partnership with Girl Scouts San Diego is one of its most valued and treasured.

Girl Scouts San Diego

