Good Things – San Diego Center for Children

Mission Fed Credit Union spotlights the San Diego Center for Children. Imagine if all children and families received mental health care services when needed. The San Diego Center for Children is the leading non-profit children’s mental healthcare provider in our region, providing a range of mental health and educational services. Watch this video to learn more.

With the rise in pediatric mental health cases, your support is needed now more than ever. To find help for your child and to support the expansion of critical services, visit centerforchildren.org.

