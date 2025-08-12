Good Things – Promises 2 Kids

GOOD THINGS in San Diego:

Mission Fed is proud to support Promises2Kids.

Mental health, homelessness, and access to childcare are three of the main issues foster youth face today. Promises2Kids is here to fill in the gap for foster youth who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect, through no fault of their own.

In San Diego County, there are approximately 2,000 current and former foster youth. Promises2Kids is there from birth through to adulthood and helps ensure foster youth have what they need to thrive.

Anyone can truly make a difference for a foster child or youth with just a few hours of their time, or as little as $25 a month. Visit promises2kids.org for more.

#community #sandiego #youth