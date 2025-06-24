Good Things – Pride 5K SD 2025

GOOD THINGS in San Diego:

The Front Runners & Walkers Pride 5K Run & Walk will take to the streets of Hillcrest, July 19, 2025! Join us for one of the highlights of the annual Pride Week festivities.

Sign up today, registration is open: pride5k.run.

Mission Fed is proud to sponsor the Pride 5K – and as an organization that is all about supporting our communities, we love that the Pride 5K supports amazing nonprofits with the funds raised at this event.

This year benefits the LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride Community.

All are invited to come run, walk, skip or prance and celebrate Pride in your best rainbow colors.

For more information and to register, visit pride5k.run. Can’t join in person? Don’t worry, there is a virtual option!

