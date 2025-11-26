Good Things – Meals on Wheels

GOOD THINGS IN SAN DIEGO: Mission Fed is proud to highlight Meals On Wheels San Diego County.

Meals On Wheels San Diego County delivers much more than meals, they also deliver warm smiles, friendly conversation and daily safety checks to thousands of seniors and disabled veterans throughout our region. The organization has been a lifeline in our community for 65 years, supporting more than 2,100 seniors and disabled veterans every single day, and delivering nearly 60,000 meals each month.

Mission Fed is proud to support Meals On Wheels– and is deeply committed to supporting older adults in our community. The credit union is enhancing access to financial education, retirement planning resources, and fraud prevention tools to help seniors live with confidence and dignity. And over the past year, Mission Fed was able to donate $25,000 as part of its “Community is Everything” fund to Meals On Wheels to help ensure that vulnerable older adults receive the coordinated, compassionate care they need to maintain their health, independence, and quality of life.

For more information or to donate, visit sandiegomealsonwheels.org.