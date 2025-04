Good Things are happening in San Diego, brought to you by Mission Fed:

Celebrating the incredible work of MANA de San Diego! As the largest chapter of a national Latina organization, MANA is dedicated to transforming communities by empowering Latinas to achieve upward mobility and enhance their quality of life. With a variety of programs designed to uplift and support our community, MANA is making a lasting impact in San Diego.

To learn more and to support MANA de San Diego, visit manasd.org.