Good Things – Living Coast Discovery Center

Did you know that you can get up close with native wildlife on San Diego Bay?

The Living Coast Discovery Center, located in Chula Vista, is a nonprofit zoo & aquarium where you can engage with native species like endangered sea turtles, bald eagles, sharks, owls, raptors, and more!

With daily animal presentations, composting workshops, guided hikes, and camps every season, the Living Coast offers a great way to connect with and care for our coastal environment.

Mission Fed proudly sponsors The Living Coast and encourages you to visit!

For more information, to get involved or to donate, visit thelivingcoast.org.

