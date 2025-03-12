Good Things – Hunger Awareness Month

Good Things are happening in San Diego, brought to you by Mission Fed:

September is San Diego Hunger Awareness Month, and the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank in partnership with Mission Fed Credit Union are raising money for the Food Bank’s critical Food 4 Kids Backpack Program.

There are a number of elementary school-aged students who have little or no food over the weekend when free school meals are unavailable. Currently, 80 San Diego County elementary schools are enrolled in the Food 4 Kids program in 19 districts, feeding 3,500 students each week – that’s 500 more students than this time last year. We know that when children participate in programs that provide them with food for a weekend, children experience increased self-esteem, improved behavior at school, better academic performance and increased interested in their classes and other school activities. The need continues to grow and we need San Diego to help us raise funds to sustain this program.

Help us fight childhood hunger! An $8 donation will provide a local child for the weekend with a food-filled backpack, but anything you can give will go a long way. For more information and to make a donation, visit sandiegofoodbank.org/MissionFed.

#sandiego #community #endhunger #kids #food4kids