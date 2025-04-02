Good Things – Emilio Nares Foundation

Good Things are happening in San Diego, brought to you by Mission Fed:

Celebrating the impactful work of the @emilionaresfoundation in the San Diego community! For 22 years, this organization has dedicated to assisting families as they navigate their child's battle with cancer and other life-threatening conditions, positively impacting over 11,000 lives. By addressing unique needs, they offer vital support in accessing healthcare resources, including transportation, food, housing, legal aid, financial education, and mental health services.

To learn more or support the Emilio Nares Foundation, please visit enfhope.org.