Good Things – Art Walk San Diego

GOOD THINGS in San Diego: The 41st annual Mission Fed ArtWalk is back in Little Italy April 26-27!

Mission Fed has been the proud title sponsor of ArtWalk for 17 years, and the purpose of the event has remained the same since it began: to create a fun festive environment that makes original art accessible to everyone.

The event offers the unique opportunity to meet 250 artists and learn what inspires their work, and really takes the intimidation factor away for attendees to browse and buy original art. Attendees can also enjoy four stages of live musical performances and wide variety of street food combined with Little Italy’s amazing restaurants. Bring the family—KidsWalk offers “make and take” free art activities. And don’t forget to say hi at the Mission Fed booth!

For more information and to preview what you’ll be able to discover at the Mission Fed ArtWalk, visit www.artwalksandiego.org.

#community #SanDiego #events