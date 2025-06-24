Good Things – Alzheimer’s Association 2025

GOOD THINGS in San Diego:

Mission Fed recognizes the toll that Alzheimer’s takes on local families. Many Mission Fed employees and members have been affected by the diagnosis of loved ones – and wanted to help. The Alzheimer’s Association serves the entire region, including the more than 60,000 San Diego and Imperial County residents with Alzheimer’s, and the 160,000 family and friends who are providing care.

In addition to offering educational programs and support groups for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, their caregivers and loved ones, the Association has invested more than $20 million in local research.

Mission Fed is proud to sponsor Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month during the month of June. The Alzheimer’s Association urges you to recognize the signs in family members and friends, and urge them to speak to their doctors about cognitive concerns.

Visit alz.org/sandiego or call the helpline at 800-272-3900 to learn about the things you can do to forestall symptoms of dementia in yourself, as well as to sign up for any of the numerous educational programs, caregiver support groups and other resources.

June is also when we recognize “The Longest Day.” June 20 is the day with the most light, and a day to remember to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of your choice.

Find out more at alz.org/thelongestday.