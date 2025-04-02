Good Things – 56 Years of Chicano Federation

Good Things are happening in San Diego, brought to you by Mission Fed:

Celebrating the incredible work of Chicano Federation of San Diego County! For 56 years, this amazing organization has been dedicated to serving the San Diego community, cultivating opportunities, and advocating for families and individuals to create a more equitable comunidad. Each year, they provide vital programs and services to over 50,000 families, making a real difference in people's lives.

To learn more and to support the Chicano Federation, visit chicanofederation.org